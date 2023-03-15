Shelby County Children's Policy Council to host Second Pinwheels for Prevention Event on April 15

× Expand Simple Floral Now Open Flyer - 1

In honor of April being nationally recognized as Child Abuse Awareness Month, the Parent Involvement and Skills Committee with the Shelby County Children's Policy Council will be hosting the Second Annual Pinwheels for Prevention Event on April 15 at Veterans Park in Alabaster.

Judge Erin Welborn, Chair of the Shelby County Children's Policy Council is committed to bringing awareness and attention to the prevention of child abuse within our community. The event will highlight many different agencies throughout Shelby County that work towards strengthening families.

This is a free event, that will take place on April 15 from 10 a.m. until noon.

There will be games, music, fun and many resources provided to participants. The event will be held at Veteran's Park in Alabaster, 7305 Hwy 119, Alabaster AL 35007. For more information, contact Jo Davis at 205-638-2755.