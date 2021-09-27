Shelby County Commission approves higher water rates

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson

The Shelby County Commission on Monday night approved increases in water rates for the county’s water system, effective Oct. 1.

The water system serves more than 12,500 retail customers, primarily in Westover, Chelsea and the subdivisions of Eagle Point, Greystone, Forrest Park, Forrest Lakes, Mt Laurel, Regent Park, Villas Belvedere and Highland Village.

In conjunction with a rate study conducted several years back, the base water charge (or minimum charge) will increase from $22.70 to $23.31 on Oct. 1 of this year. Then, the base rate will climb to $24.01 on Oct. 1, 2022, and $24.73 on Oct. 1, 2023.

In addition to the minimum charge, the amount customers are charged per 1,000 gallons of water used will rise from $4.55 to $4.67 on Oct. 1 of this year, $4.81 on Oct. 1, 2022, and $4.95 on Oct. 1, 2023.

The rate increases originally were scheduled to go into effect in April, but county officials delayed the increases because people were continuing to face financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and county officials wanted to have the increases go into effect at the beginning of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1, County Manager Chad Scroggins said.

The Shelby County water system also sells a significant amount of water to the Alabaster, Pelham and Sterrett/Vandiver water systems via wholesale agreements.

Wholesale charges will climb from $3.93 per 1,000 gallons to $4.06 on Oct. 1 of this year, $4.19 on Oct. 1, 2022, and $4.33 on Oct. 1, 2023.

The rate increases are tied directly to actual costs of operating the system, including capital projects for the water system and debt payments for capital improvements, Scroggins said. No money collected for the water system is used to supplement other funds, such as the county’s general fund, he said.

Any funds generated above actual operating costs are set aside to cover capital expenses, current or future, he said.

The county’s water system has numerous infrastructure repairs that are needed, Scroggins said.

One that is about to begin is the $9 million replacement of an old Westover PVC pipeline with ductile iron pipe, he said. The county was planning to use its savings for that project but has chosen to utilize a portion of its federal COVID relief funds instead, Scroggins said.

Another project in design is the connection of the Shelby County water system’s two water plants to provide redundancy in case one of the plants has problems, he said. That project is estimated to cost about $15 million, he said.

The County Commission also on Monday night approved a change that would require a $150 deposit for water meters to be connected or reconnected for any new water user, including renters. That’s a change from a $50 vacant meter reconnection fee.

If a homeowner or renter has any unpaid water bills upon termination of the account, the amount owed would be deducted from the deposit amount before the deposit is refunded.

This change was made for the benefit of landlords, who sometimes have been stuck with unpaid water bills of their renters, Scroggins said.

In other business Monday night, Scroggins reminded commissioners and the public that the public has at least another 45 days to provide feedback for the county’s comprehensive plan in an online survey. So far, the county has received about 5,600 comments on the plan, but he’s eager to hear how Shelby County residents want to see the county develop in the future.

People can provide that feedback at planshelbyal.com.