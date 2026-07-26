Shelby County Commission to consider garbage collection increase

× Expand Photo from waste Management website

The Shelby County Commission on Monday is slated to consider an increase in the cost for garbage pickup in unincorporated parts of the county.

The proposed increase for residential customers with one cart and one pickup each week would be $1.16 more per month — from $24.89 to $26.05. Residential customers with two carts would see their cost rise by $1.73 more per month — from $36.90 to $38.63, and residential customers with one cart being picked up twice a week would see their cost increase by $1.71 — from $36.49 to $38.20.

The cost of optional additional carts would go up 60 cents per month — from $12.80 to $13.49, and the cost for yard waste removal would rise $7.54 per month — from $160.45 to $167.99. The fee increases would take effect Oct. 1.

The county’s contract with Waste Management allows for annual price increases based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index average cost of water, sewer and trash collective services in U.S. towns.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ calculated Consumer Price Index increase for such services from May 2025 to May 2026 was 4.7%.

In other business Monday, the Shelby County Commission is slated to establish a $3 mail-in processing fee for motor vehicle license renewals due to the increased cost of postage and substantial increases in the costs associated with processing mail renewals, including envelopes, software, printing and folding equipment and other direct administrative costs comprising the mailing procedure. This fee increase would take effect Jan. 1.

See the complete agenda for Monday’s Shelby County Commission meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Shelby County Administration Building in Columbiana.