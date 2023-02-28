Shelby County Commission unanimously approved Shelby County Commission Redistricting Plan

× Expand Chad Scroggins

The Shelby County Commission unanimously approved the Shelby County Commission Redistricting Plan during their meeting on Feb. 27.

County Manager Chad Scroggins said that based on the average population of approximately 24,000 per district. The 2020 census showed a population of 223,024, an increase of 14 percent from the 2010 census of 195,085. The nine commission districts were altered and new boundaries established to reflect changes to bring the overall deviation range to less than five percent.

“As the census from 2020 showed the growth of different areas of our county, we tried to divide it up evenly,” Scroggins said. “The redistricting had gone through public notice and two public hearings. We take in the census tracts of all of the roadways, the population and try to come up with the most balanced plan possible.”

The commission also approved the authorization of Shelby County to join the state of Alabama and other local governments as participants in current and future opioid settlements. Shelby County Attorney Butch Ellis said it probably wasn’t necessary, but was being done in abundance of caution as the state has several settlements pending and being negotiated.

During the county managers report, Scroggins said that he recently found out that the commission is being awarded a $350,000 grant from ADECCA that will be used to construct additional trails at Double Oak Park.

The Shelby County Comprehensive Plan will go to the planning commission for approval and the county commission will vote on it on March 6.

Also approved during the meeting: