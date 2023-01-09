Shelby County Comprehensive Plan draft reveal

× Expand Photo courtesy of PlanShelbyAL.com

Over the last few months, planners from the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham and Shelby County Department of Development Services have been drafting the new Shelby County Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is intended to provide a framework and a methodology for converting the community’s vision into a sustainable reality.

The plan’s draft actions are a direct result of the input given by the public at open houses in August 2022 and through the Visioning Survey.

This plan is organized by the following chapters: Plan Overview; Charting the Course; Shelby County Today; Future Land Use and Development; Infill Development; Code Modifications; Transportation and Infrastructure; Parks, Recreation and Trails; Livability and Public Services; Economic Development; and Implementation. Each thematic chapter has supporting implementation actions.

Now that the draft has been written, public input is needed and two open houses are scheduled. The first will be Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelby County Services Building Community Room located at 1123 County Services Drive, Pelham. A presentation will be provided at 11:45 a.m.

The second open house will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the 280 County Services Building Community Room located at 19220 U.S. 280, Birmingham. A presentation will be provided at 6:15 p.m.

Both open houses will be identical, just held at different locations. Shelby County residents are invited to come and share their comments and learn about the DRAFT Comprehensive Plan.

Following the meeting, the Draft Plan will be released online at PlanShelbyAL.com for an open comment period that will end on Saturday, Feb. 18. For more information, visit the Project Website.