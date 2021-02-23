Shelby County continues to need more COVID-19 vaccines

× Expand Screenshot by Leah Ingram Eagle Shelby County Commission 2/22 meeting

As of Feb. 22, Shelby County has still not received its proportion of COVID-19 vaccines.

During the county commission meeting Monday night, County Manager Chad Scroggins said that the county represents 4.4% of the state’s population, but has not received 4.4% of the vaccine.

“We will continue to beat that drum until the folks at the Alabama Dept. of Public Health (ADPH) in Montgomery hear us,” Scroggins said. “I've got statistics that show we are not getting our fair share. They don't feel my frustration. They haven't felt it yet, but they will.”

After receiving confirmation the county would receive 2,500 vaccines, 2,500 people signed up for shots in three hours using the county’s website at covid19.shelbyal.com. 1,000 people received the first round vaccinations at the Grand Hall in Columbiana on Feb. 17 at a rate of around 148 people per hour. Scroggins said the average total time spent was about 40 minutes.

“We proved we can sign them up efficiently without error and vaccinate faster than anybody in the region,” he said. “We just need more vaccines. Our educators are working with UAB and other hospitals to try to get vaccinated, but are having to go out of the county to get vaccinated.”

He did express his gratitude to the local ADPH office and to Rep. Corley Ellis for his work to bring more vaccines to the county.

“We won't stop until our population is served with an equitable number of vaccines,” Scroggins said. “We are not asking for more than what we feel is an adequate share.”

Two more rounds of vaccinations will take place this week and all the appointments are full. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1,000 first dose vaccines will be administered at the Pelham Civic Complex. On Thursday, Feb. 25, 500 first dose vaccines will be administered at Old Mill Square in Columbiana.

“We were told we’d start to get 500 more in a steady manner, but don't count on promises from the ADPH, that’s a losing venture,” Scroggins said.

Scroggins also updated that construction on the 280 County Services Building project continues to go well, and that the position for a management tourism and events has been filled.

The commission recently reactivated the Park & Recreation Grant Program that has been dormant since 2008. Two applications met the criteria. Oak Mountain Elementary School will receive $100,000 toward a new playground and the city of Vincent will receive $48,250.

“Our goal is to have these projects constructed and funded in this budget year between now and Sept. 30,” Scroggins said.

The commission will also apply for grant assistance from ADECA to construct 9.5 miles of multi use trails and a trailhead pavilion along the Cahaba River. The grant would fund 80% of the project and the county would pay for the other 20% of the total estimated cost of $280,920.

Sheriff John Samaniego said the Shelby County Jail recently had its annual assessment from the National Institute for Jail Operations and came through with flying colors. The jail was considered one of the top 5% of jails in the country.

The commission approved the following resolutions:

Aviation fuel from Campbell Oil Company ($601,405.80)

Automotive brake services to Ernest McCarty and Tuffy Tire

Oil change services to Ernest McCarty and Tuffy Tire

The next meeting of the Shelby County Commission will be held on Monday, March 8 at 8:30 a.m. at the County Administration building in Columbiana.