Shelby County GOP to host U.S. Senate candidate forum in Pelham

The Shelby County Republican Party will host a U.S. Senate candidate forum on Monday, Jan. 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Complex.

The forum will give voters an opportunity to hear directly from candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the United States Senate and to learn more about their positions on key issues facing Alabama and the nation. The discussion will be moderated by JT of “Alabama’s Morning News” on NewsRadio 105.5 WERC.

The event is open to the public, and community members, Republican voters and members of the media are encouraged to attend. Organizers say the forum reflects the party’s belief that informed voters are essential to a strong party and a strong nation.