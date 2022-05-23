Shelby County inmate death under review

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Shelby County Jail Holding cells in booking at the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release on Sunday, May 22 that an inmate died of a probably medical emergency at the Shelby County Jail on Saturday evening.

Kathy Burcham, 52, from Sterrett, was arrested on two outstanding warrants, both for willful abuse of a child on May 17. Following the arrest, she was transported to the jail.

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 9:45 PM, jail deputies were conducting regular cell checks in the medical unit in adherence to jail policy, and they discovered Ms. Burcham in obvious medical distress.

Jail deputies and medical staff immediately began providing emergency medical care. Southeast Shelby Rescue responded to assist, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The exact cause of death is unknown at this time, however, preliminary belief is that Ms. Burcham experienced a medical emergency. Sheriff John Samaniego has requested the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent review into the incident. An internal audit into the incident will also be conducted.

Due to the ongoing status of the review, no further information can be released at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.