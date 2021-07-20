Shelby County Jail inmate death investigation

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriffs Office. Shelby County Sheriff's Office

On Sunday, July 18 at approximately 1 p.m. the Montevallo Police Department arrested 28-year-old Denzell Rhine on the charge of Failure to Appear, and then transported him to the Shelby County Jail.

Following his arrest, at approximately 6 p.m., while in the custody of the Shelby County Jail, Rhine experienced a medical emergency. Shelby County Jail staff immediately requested an ambulance, and Rhine was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Sheriff Samaniego has requested the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force to conduct an investigation into the incident. This multi-jurisdictional Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from different agencies throughout Shelby County. The Sheriff, the District Attorney, and the County Coroner have requested an autopsy of Rhine, and these results are pending.

Captain Russell Bedsole, Commander of the Shelby County Jail Division, met with Mr. Rhine’s family following the tragic loss and Sheriff John Samaniego stated, “Any loss of life, regardless of the circumstances, is tragic and felt throughout our community.”

If you have any questions about this ongoing investigation, you may contact Sgt. Jordan with the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force at 205-620-6440.