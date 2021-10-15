Shelby County Jail inmate death investigation

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Shelby County Jail A touchscreen monitor allows corrections officers to control locks and lights at the Shelby County Jail. A backup system is in place in case the first system goes down and, if all technology fails, doors can be opened manually through a key system.

On October 12, 2021, 37-year-old Gavin Edward Breazeale was taken into custody after being sentenced in court on charges of Driving under the Influence and Assault 1st. Following the sentencing, he was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

On October 15 at approximately 3:30 a.m., during a safety and security check by jail deputies, Breazeale was found in cardiac distress. Shelby County jail deputies and medical staff immediately began providing emergency medical care. Southeast Shelby Rescue responded to assist, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Sheriff John Samaniego has requested the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Sheriff Samaniego stated, “We express our sincere condolences to Mr. Breazeale’s family during this difficult time.”