Shelby County police and firefighters honored

Deputy Robert Rodriguez with Chamber chairman Chris Grace (left) and Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego (right).

19 Shelby County first responders were honored at the 28th annual Public Safety Awards presented by The Shelby County Chamber. The event was held on Sept. 29 at the Pelham Civic Complex where Shelby County’s leading law enforcement officers and fire-fighters were publicly recognized and presented with a plaque.

“We reached out to all of the public safety departments throughout Shelby County to encourage them to join us for this event so we could recognize the work which they do in helping to make Shelby County one of the safest in the state of Alabama,” said Pari Barzegari, the Chamber’s Vice President of Community & Career Development.

Each of the 2021 nominees were submitted by their respective departments, and the nominee profile included information about their professional experience, accomplishments and community impact

“All of us who live here in Shelby County appreciate the outstanding quality of life we’re fortunate to have,” said Chamber President & CEO Kirk Mancer. “A significant aspect of that quality of life is the safe environment which is created by the outstanding men and women who serve in law enforcement and as fire-fighters. In hosting these 2021 Safety Awards and recognizing the 2021 recipients from each department, we also want to acknowledge the tremendous teamwork that goes into a successful public safety department.”

POLICE DEPARTMENT HONOREES:

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy Robert Rodriguez (first photo). Sheriff John Samaniego described him as an exemplary employee who has accomplished many things with the department since being hired in 2009. He has worked with the patrol division, criminal investigative division, is a long-standing member of the crisis intervention team, a peer support team member, an instructor in verbal de-escalation and a team member on Project Lifesaver. He also manages the department’s social media platforms and is a board member of Owen’s House.

Alabaster: Officer Monique Bivins and Officer Bryan Stewart

Calera: Officer Fred Yarenko and Officer Ryan Warren

Columbiana: Investigator John Hall

Helena: Officer Jeff Murphy

Hoover: Officer Kyle Brohl

Montevallo: Officer Matthew Staggs

Pelham: Remembering Officer Juan Gomez who passed away earlier this year due to COVID complications.

University of Montevallo: Officer Jason Thrash

FIRE DEPARTMENT HONOREES:

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle

Chelsea Fire and Rescue: Firefighter and paramedic- William Glasscock (above). Chief Joe Lee said he “embodies the core values of their organization day in and day out and commended his work ethic.”

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle

Cahaba Valley Fire & EMR District: Firefighter and paramedic Cody Wilcox (above), who will also be promoted to Lieutenant on Oct. 4.

Alabaster: Apparatus operator Jamada Green

Calera: Firefighter and paramedic Chet Avery

Helena: Firefighter and paramedic Brad Morales

Hoover: Lt. Jeff Harris and Firefighter and paramedic Josh Henson

Pelham: Firefighter and paramedic Jim Terrell

“Each recipient makes Shelby County a safer and better place to live and do business,” Mancer said. “The chamber wants you to know we respect you, value you and are thankful for each one of you.”