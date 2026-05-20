Shelby County primary election results: Gunn wins school superintendent

× Expand Photos courtesy of the candidates Andrew Gunn, left won the Republican race for Shelby County Schools superintendent, while Scott Ortis, center, won state Senate District 15, and Lloyd Peeples won state House District 48.

Oak Mountain High School Principal Andrew Gunn captured a victory in his bid to become Shelby County’s next school superintendent, defeating Joel Dixon in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

Gunn won 51% of the vote (7,509 votes), compared to 49% (7,147 votes for Dixon.

Meanwhile, Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego, Shelby County Board of Education member Peg Hill and Shelby County Property Tax Commissioner Jacob Tidmore all won their Republican primary elections.

Samaniego will face Democrat Antonio Weatherly for the sheriff’s job in the Nov. 3 general election, while Hill faces Democrat James Carroll for Shelby County Board of Education Place 1, and Tidmore faces Democrat MiChelle Vaughner Knight for property tax commissioner.

In the race for Shelby County District Court Judge Place 8, Jarred “Jay” Welborn and Ben Fuller find themselves in a Republican Party runoff on June 16.

In state legislative races, Scott Ortis defeated incumbent state Sen. Dan Roberts in Senate District 15, and Lloyd Peeples upset state Rep. Jim Carns in House District 48.

State Sen. Jabo Waggoner won against his Republican challenger Nate Carlson and will face Democrat Spencer Stone in the Nov. 3 general election for Senate District 16, while state Rep. Susan DuBose won heavily in the House District 45 Republican primary and will face Democrat Toni Kornegay Vaughn in the general election.

U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer also handily defeated his Republican challenger, Case Dixon, and faces Democrat Keith Pilkington on Nov. 3.

See all the vote totals here:

SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT (Republicans)

Andrew Gunn 7,509 (51%)

Joel C. Dixon 7,147 (49%)

SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF (Republicans)

John Samaniego 17,059 (71%)

Ken “Chief” Bailey 7,067 (29%)

SHELBY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 1 (Republicans)

Peg Hill 7,302 (52%)

Larry Haynes 6,643 (48%)

SHELBY COUNTY PROPERTY TAX COMMISSIONER (Republicans)

Jacob Tidmore 18,638 (88%)

Demus Copeland 2,632 (12%)

SHELBY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT JUDGE PLACE 8 (Republicans)

Jarred “Jay” Welborn 7,783 (34%)

Ben Fuller 6,832 (30%)

Mark Wilson 5,719 (25%)

Kendall Lee Cash 2,735 (12%)

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 15 (Republicans)

Scott Ortis 8,300 (52%)

Dan Roberts 7,643 (48%)

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 16 (Republicans)

J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner 7,695 (54%)

Nate Carlson 6,522 (46%)

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 45 (Republicans)

Susan Dubose 4,169 (81%)

John Dawson 1,000 (19%)

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 48 (Republicans)

Lloyd Peeples 3,365 (56%)

Jim Carns 2,282 (28%)

William Wentowski 379 (6%)

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Republicans)

Gary Palmer 62,148 (81%)

Case Dixson 14,484 (19%)