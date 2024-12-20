Shelby County Schools board members sworn in

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Shelby County Schools board member David Bobo being sworn in.

David Bobo and Jiji Davis were sworn in at the Shelby County Schools board meeting on Dec. 17. Davis takes the seat formerly held by Jimmy Bice, who did not seek re-election. Bobo, who has served as the president of the board, was re-elected. Both will serve six-year terms on the board.

Both Bobo and Davis work in education. Bobo oversees communications and marketing at Jefferson State College. Davis is a professor at Montevallo University and also serves as the elementary program coordinator in the College of Education and Human Development, Department of Teaching, Leadership, and Technology at Montevallo.

Davis, elected to Place 1, defeated her Democratic opponent, Julia Craig with more than 73 percent of the vote. Bobo, elected to Place 2, ran unopposed and won with nearly 98 percent of the vote.