Shelby County Schools Board swears in new member with Chelsea ties

Photo by Taylor Bright New Shelby County Schools board member Billy Holliday is sworn in by Probate Judge Allison Boyd

The Shelby County Schools Board of Education added a new member Thursday afternoon.

The board unanimously approved Billy Holliday, a former president of the Chelsea High School Athletic Booster Club.

“He brings a great dynamic to the board,” said board member Amber Polk. “It’s almost like talking to an old friend.”

Shelby Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks lauded the choice to add Holliday to the board.

“I think Billy is going to a wonderful addition to the board,” Brooks said. “He will bring a lot of experience from workforce development and understands the importance of parent and community partners.”

Holliday replaces former member Brian Boatman, who died this past summer. Boatman had been diagnosed with ALS.

Holliday is the facilities and purchasing manager for American Metal Group in Sylacauga. He lives in Shelby. Holliday said, he first became involved in the school system when he and his family lived in Chelsea.

For 10 years, Holliday was the president of the booster club and led the efforts to build the visitor’s football locker room and public restrooms on the Chelsea High School campus. He lived in Chelsea from 2003 until 2015.

“If our kids were going to be involved in it, we were going to be involved in it,” Holliday said.

Holliday will serve the last four years for Boatman’s six-year term.