Shelby County Schools and Hoover City Schools announced they will be closed on Tuesday Jan. 21. Students will move to e-learning for the day for both systems. In addition, Shelby County Schools said all extracurricular activities have been canceled.

Shelby County Schools include all of the Oak Mountain schools and Chelsea Schools.

Hoover City Schools included Spain Park High School and Berry Middle School.

Cold weather is expected to continue with a chance for wintry precipitation on Tuesday.