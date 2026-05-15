Shelby County Schools superintendent candidates highlight their visions for the future at local forum

× Expand Photo by April Coffey. Shelby County Superintendent candidates Andrew Gunn, left, and Joel Dixon Shelby County Superintendent candidates Andrew Gunn, left, and Joel Dixon, at a forum on April 16.

Andrew Gunn and Joel Dixon, both Republican candidates for Shelby County Schools superintendent, shared their visions for the district’s future during a public forum April 16, highlighting student engagement, teacher support and the challenges of navigating a rapidly changing educational landscape.

The forum was held at the Valleydale Road campus of Jefferson State and was hosted by the Shelby County Reporter and Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Both candidates are current employees of Shelby County Schools, Gunn as principal of Oak Mountain High School and Dixon as assistant superintendent of human resources.

Questions for the candidates focused on key issues facing Shelby County Schools, including leadership transitions, student mental health, technology use and teacher retention.

When asked about the biggest challenge facing the district, Dixon pointed to the scale of change ahead, citing both leadership turnover and generational workforce shifts. “The single biggest challenge … is the amount of change we’re standing on the edge of,” he said, emphasizing the need to preserve the district’s “rich culture” while adapting to new realities. He stressed collaborative leadership and maintaining a focus on student success across the system’s 31 schools and 20,000 students.

Gunn, meanwhile, focused on maintaining authenticity and human connection in education amid rapid technological change. “We are entering an age … where we do not know what is authentically real,” he said. “We cannot lose sight of human connection in our classroom.” Gunn emphasized face-to-face learning and student engagement as central to his vision.

Both candidates drew on personal experience when discussing professional challenges. Gunn acknowledged growth in his leadership style, stating that increased empathy has shaped his approach. Dixon highlighted navigating the COVID-19 pandemic as a defining challenge, describing it as a time of “so much unknown” that required teamwork and difficult decision-making.

Student mental health and bullying also emerged as key topics. Dixon pointed to existing resources such as counselors and school-based mental health services, while emphasizing communication and classroom engagement. Gunn similarly praised current support within the system but framed the issue around prioritizing the whole child: “We have to value the child first and the student second.”

On resource allocation, both candidates acknowledged the challenge of balancing limited funding with diverse community needs. Gunn emphasized tailoring decisions to individual schools, while Dixon highlighted fiscal responsibility and strategic staffing, noting the importance of being “good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

Technology in the classroom revealed some differences in tone. Gunn advocated for reduced screen time among younger students, expressing concern about overreliance: “It concerns me to have a kindergartner on a Chromebook.” Dixon noted technology’s benefits but cautioned that “the magic is still what happens in the classroom” between teachers and students.

Both candidates agreed that clear communication and transparency are essential in the handling of controversial decisions. Gunn emphasized listening to stakeholders and ultimately taking responsibility, while Dixon stressed collaboration and humility, acknowledging that leaders must sometimes “own” difficult outcomes.

Teacher retention closed the forum as a central concern. Gunn called for treating educators as professionals with clear expectations and autonomy, while Dixon emphasized building a culture of support. “Honor and empower educators,” Dixon said, extending that philosophy to all school staff.

In closing statements, both candidates emphasized their ties to Shelby County and their commitment to its schools. The primary election for superintendent is scheduled for May 19.