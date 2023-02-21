Shelby County Schools, University of Montevallo partner to offer new Health Concepts dual enrollment course

× Expand Photo courtesy of Neal Wagner. The University of Montevallo was ranked as the top-ranked public regional university in Alabama.

Shelby County Schools and the University of Montevallo are partnering to offer a Health Concepts dual enrollment/dual credit course as part of the university’s dual enrollment program. The semester-long course will be worth one hour of college credit at the University of Montevallo and will satisfy the state's health requirement needed for graduation.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, high school students who have finished their sophomore year (with the approval of their counselor) and who meet the admissions requirements are eligible for UM Dual Enrollment. Students must have a 3.0 grade point average or higher to participate in the new course, which will be offered as an additional option to their typical health class. Students taking the dual enrollment/dual credit course will complete the assigned coursework via additional digital content modules.

According to Shelby County Schools Deputy Superintendent, Lynn Carroll, the new dual enrollment course will also give students a way to earn a College and Career Ready indicator, which will be needed for graduation starting with seniors in the Class of 2028 under new guidelines enacted by the Alabama State Department of Education last November.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our students that has multiple benefits," Carroll said. "Hopefully, it will help students gain confidence in their ability to take coursework with a higher level of rigor, provide them with a transcripted course from the University of Montevallo, and deem them College and Career Ready,”

Dr. Courtney C. Bentley, provost and vice president for academic affairs at UM, said the University is delighted to offer the course to students of Shelby County Schools.

“Mutually beneficial partnerships are key, and we’re extremely grateful for the collaboration and opportunity to work with their teachers as we seek to expand student access to dual enrollment offerings,” Bentley said.

There will be no cost to students to participate in the program for the 23-24 school year. Students who participate in the dual enrollment / dual credit course will also attend a college visit at the University of Montevallo.