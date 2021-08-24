Shelby County set to begin study for a new comprehensive plan

The Shelby County Department of Development Services will take input from Shelby County residents to begin the process of creating Shelby County’s next Comprehensive Plan.

With assistance from the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham, the study will take 12 to 18 months to complete.

The purpose of the Comprehensive Plan is to help with guiding future growth and development over the next 20 years and addresses issues including residential development, parks and recreation, land use, transportation, natural resources, economic development, quality of life, and public facilities.

The last comprehensive plan was done in 2004, and Shelby County has grown and seen substantial changes in the last 17 years.

Public participation is an essential part of development of the Plan. An online survey has been created to gather important information from residents and businesses in Shelby County. The website, planshelbyal.com is now active and has the updated information to inform the public on scheduled events, deadlines and potential activities to be involved in the process. The website will be the primary link for public involvement and information on the Plan.

Since this advanced technology was not yet available when the last Comprehensive Plan was done in 2004, this is the first time it will be done online.

The Plan will encompass all of Shelby County, which includes 808 square miles with 17 municipalities and a population of around 223,000.

“We want to hear from our residents and businesses,” said County Manager Chad Scroggins. “The planning process allows everyone an opportunity to participate. We encourage you to get involved; this is your opportunity to guide the future of the County.”