Shelby County Sheriff’s Office leaders receive FBI Trilogy Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Sheriff's Office Tilley, Hammac and Sumrall with their awards.

Three members of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office were recently honored with the prestigious FBI-Trilogy Award. Major Clay Hammac, Lieutenant Deon Tilley and Sergeant Debbie Sumrall were all recipients of the award.

FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) presents three levels of executive-level leadership for law enforcement officers focused on first-line supervisor leadership, command-level leadership, and executive-level leadership. Upon completion of each course, law enforcement officers are recognized as recipients of the FBI-LEEDA’s Trilogy Award.

Major Hammac is the Operations Commander of the Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Tilley serves as a Patrol Watch Commander, and Sergeant Sumrall serves as a Unit Supervisor in the School Resource Officer Unit.

Each of them have a wide range of law enforcement experience to include, Field Force Operations, Crisis Negotiations, Criminal Investigations, Narcotics Enforcement, and Patrol. Combined, these three law enforcement leaders have more than 58 years of law enforcement experience.

Sheriff Samaniego said, “We are incredibly blessed! The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office continue to challenge themselves and raise the standards of professionalism within our agency. These awards are just the most recent example of our deputies choosing to go the extra mile to make sure the services provided to Shelby County are the best in the profession.”

Currently, there are other members within the Sheriff’s Office who are participating in the completion of the FBI trilogy series for executive-level leadership development along with three previous recipients of the Trilogy Award.