Shelby County Sheriff’s Office leaders receive FBI Trilogy Award

Photo courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Lt. O'Connor

Sheriff John Samaniego is proud to recognize Lieutenant Shelby O’Connor for receiving the prestigious FBI-Trilogy Award. The FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) presents three levels of executive-level leadership for law enforcement officers focused on first-line supervisor leadership, command-level leadership, and executive-level leadership. Upon completion of all three courses, law enforcement officers are recognized as recipients of the FBI-LEEDA’s Trilogy Award.

Lieutenant O’Connor serves as a Patrol Watch Commander and has a wide range of law enforcement experience to include Crisis Negotiations, Criminal Investigations and Patrol. Lieutenant O’Connor is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute. Lieutenant O’Connor has amassed over 22 years of law enforcement experience.

Sheriff Samaniego stated, “Lieutenant O’Connor’s well deserved recognition is an example of the dedication of our deputies, as well as their drive to be the very best in their respective field.”

Lieutenant O’Connor joins the ranks of six other sheriff’s office supervisors, followed by others who are actively involved in the completion of this course.