Shelby County Sheriff's Office receives CALEA reaccrediation

Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego and members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) Summer Virtual Conference.

Sheriff Samaniego was joined by Captain Bishop, Lt. Prescott and Sgt. Plyler as he met with a part of the CALEA Commission during a review hearing for reaccreditation.

As part of the four year reaccreditation process, CALEA commissioners and assessors reviewed the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s policy and procedures, operations, and support services.

The Commission completed their review of the agency and reaccredited the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for another four year cycle. The Sheriff’s Office was originally accredited in 2014 and was previously reaccredited in 2017. There are 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States, and the Sheriff’s Office is one of only 5 percent of all law enforcement agencies that have earned this distinction.

Sheriff John Samaniego stated “I remain committed to providing the highest level of professional law enforcement services to the residents and visitors of Shelby County, and I believe that our voluntary participation in CALEA accreditation is a key part of accomplishing this goal.”