Shelby EMA director named Healthcare Professional of the Year

Leah Ingram Eagle Hub Harvey (middle), director of the Shelby County EMA is pictured with fellow Shelby County co-workers at the chamber luncheon on June 30.

The Shelby Chamber held it’s 7th annual Healthcare Professional of the Year program at the Grand Hall at Old Mill Square in Columbiana on June 30. The yearly event is designed to recognize those individuals who have made an outstanding contribution in healthcare to our communities.

A recorded video presentation by guest speaker Dr. John Croushorn, an emergency physician at Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Croushorn not only provided service to those battling COVID-19 last year, but was also a victim of it himself.

Croushorn said he looks at his job through a lens of hope and service and said it provides a rewarding way of living. He spent time serving in the military after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and also helped in Louisiana after hurricane Katrina.

He said he has been in many scary situations, but COVID-19 represented a fear he didn’t know how to deal with.

“2020 was a promising year then everything stopped,” Croushorn said. “From the medicine side, the pandemic at its worst was in the waiting.”

After treating COVID-19 patients for seven months, Croushorn contracted it from a patient, (one who was not showing symptoms) he was treating at the hospital.

He said Facebook became an amazing source of hope for him during that time, as he received an outpouring of support.

Once Croushorn’s situation deteriorated, he was hospitalized and would end up missing five weeks of work. He was a recipient of convalescent plasma- which is donated by people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 whose plasma contains antibodies that attack the virus.

“Even with all my experience in the military, I feel like the most difficult time in my life was waiting for plasma to work,” he said. “It is one of the most frightening things I've ever been through.”

After being released from the hospital, Croushorn was released to go home, but he was still on oxygen. He lost 15 pounds and lost his sense of taste and smell.

Even though it was one of the most difficult things he has been through, Croushorn said he wouldn’t change a thing.

“We all have a choice and it isn’t how to respond to each new challenge, but who you're going to be and live life through the filter of serving others. I believe we are meant to lead and meant to serve.”

Pari Barzegari, Director, Community & Career Development for the Shelby Chamber said that they received a great response of nominations and the chamber’s health services work group voted to create several recognitions.

2021 Healthcare Professional of the Year Nominees

Devin Davis, RN (American Family Care)

Amy Lynn Dispennette, RN (ExpectCare)

Courtnay Dunn, RN and Clinical Director (ExpectCare)

Lina Evans (Shelby County Coroner)

Dr. Justin Fogo (Chelsea Family Chiropractic)

Jennifer Garrett, RN (Alabaster City Schools)

Luis Gonzales, DMD, MD (Gonzales & Carr Oral Facial Surgery)

Lee Goldenberg, D.C. (Greystone Chiropractic)

Hub Harvey (Shelby County EMA director)

Dr. J. Andrew Ho, OD (Vision First Eye Center)

Dr. Tracy Jacobs, Grandview Medical Group

Kellie Kelly, RN (Helena HS)

Dr. Nicholas J. Kentros, DMD (Pelham Dental Care)

Lance Lee, Community Educator (ExpectCare)

Daniel Listi, CEO (Shelby Baptist Medical Center)

Dr. Timothy Nettles, DMD

Dr. Kelly Page, DMD (Chelsea Orthodontics)

Andrea Pitts, RN (ExpectCare)

Dr. Jamie Reid, OD (Helena Vision Care)

Carin Rutland, Director of Pharmacy (Shelby Baptist Medical Center)

Dr. Bobby F. Shunnarah, DMD (Montevallo Family Dentistry)

Doug Snider, pharmacist/owner (Snider’s Pharmacy)

Hanna Stiltner, MSW, LICSW, PIP, Soul Story Therapy)

Laura Tucker, Social Worker (ExpectCare)

The winners in the five categories were:

Heart of Health Care

Dr. Nicholas J. Kentros, Pelham Dental Care

Hanna Stiltner, Soul Story Therapy

Committed to Community

Dr. Nicholas J. Kentros, Pelham Dental Care

Legacy of Excellence

Lina Evans, Shelby Co Coroner

2021 Healthcare Professional of the Year