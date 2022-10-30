Shelby Humane exceeds Matching Gift challenge

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jackie Hale.

Shelby Humane received a pledge from a generous donor earlier this month with the challenge that he would match dollar for dollar all donations up to $60,000 made by December 1. Contributions poured in and we met that challenge within the first two weeks of the campaign.

With double the funds, Shelby Humane will continue to support the programs and services that allow us to qualify as a No Kill shelter. We will be able to spay and neuter twice as many dogs and cats, transport twice as many pets to partner shelters in the Northeast, and find forever homes for twice as many animals.

Additional donors have stepped forward to continue the challenge with additional matching funds.

Shelby Humane will continue to accept contributions through this Season of Giving until Dec. 1 .

To donate online, visit web.charityengine.net or mail a check to Shelby Humane, 381 McDow Road, Columbiana, AL 35051.

To join as a Matching Donor and offer gift as part of the match challenge, contact Saundra Ivey @iveysaundra@gmail.com.