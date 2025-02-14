Shelby Humane offering discounts for spaying and neutering

Shelby Humane is offering a new program for Shelby County residents who receive assistance.

The shelter is offering a discount on spaying and neutering services those who quality with the service as low as $25. Those interested in the new service can call for details at 205-669-3916. The program is limited to Shelby County residents.

Shelby Humane’s mission is to care for homeless, abused, neglected, and abandoned animals while educating the community to foster greater awareness and responsibility in pet ownership and protection. The shelter is located at 381 McDow Road in Columbiana.