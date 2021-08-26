Shelby Schools to require masks beginning Aug. 31

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Students arrive at Oak Mountain Elementary School for the first day of class in the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 13, 2020.

Shelby County Schools will require universal mask wearing indoors at all campuses beginning Monday, Aug. 30 through Oct. 1.

The letter from Superintendent Lewis Brooks said "the temporary change will be welcomed for some and frustrating for others, however, we feel strongly it is necessary if we are going to positively impact the rising number of cases in our community...and gives us the best chance to stay in school without a complete shutdown."

Students will not have to wear a mask at recess, lunch or outdoor P.E. and will be given mask breaks throughout the day.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Back to School Toolkit, only students who test positive or have symptoms of COVID will be sent home for isolation or quarantine if all are masked.

"With temporary universal masking, our number of close contact individuals who will have to quarantine will be reduced and more students will be able to remain in school," Brooks said.

He thanked parents for their willingness to comply with the temporary requirement and said he wants Shelby County School environments to be safe so students are in the best position to receive the education they deserve.