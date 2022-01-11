Single mothers ready to begin careers after completing Certified Nursing Assistant program

Seven graduates of Jefferson State’s Certified Nursing Assistant program were honored during a ceremony Jan. 6 at the college’s Shelby-Hoover Campus.

Program participants were single mothers, and scholarships were provided with help from the Women’s Foundation of Alabama to cover registration fees and books, and also included transportation stipends.

Clinical rotations were held at Encompass-Shelby County—another program partner.

Jefferson State Dean of Economic Development Guin Robinson congratulated the women on their accomplishment and noted the importance of the support from their families and friends.

“None of us get where we are without someone helping us,” Robinson said. “As you go forward, we’re with you too.”

The graduates were Lora Bennett, Juliyl Cook, Temekia Cook, Mariah Green, Amanda Ottmann, Jennifer Stamper and Rachael Sweeney.

Student Success Coach Christine McLain encouraged the graduates to lean on her and others as they begin their careers.

“I challenge you to be the best you that you can be,” McLain said.

Certified Nursing Assistants are an important part of the health care industry. The CNA program prepares students to deliver the necessary component of direct patient contact and care. Students in the program develop the skill set needed to supplement staffing in communities served.

In addition to Certified Nursing Assistant certificates, graduates also received Job Readiness Certificates.

Program participants were required to be single mothers with a child currently or previously enrolled in Head Start, and have obtained a high school diploma or GED, among other requirements.