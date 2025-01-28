Spain Park alum tapped to lead D-II runners-up

× Expand Photo courtesy of Valdosta State University.

Spain Park High School alum Graham Craig was introduced last week as the head football coach of Valdosta State University, a Division II school in Valdosta, Ga.

Craig, who returned to Valdosta as offensive coordinator in 2024, guided the Blazers to an 11th Gulf South Conference title and a runner-up finish in the NCAA Division II National Championship, finishing the season 13-1. Under Craig, the Blazers ranked 11th nationally in total offense, leading the Gulf South Conference with 448.6 yards per game and just five turnovers.

Craig graduated from Spain Park High School in 2010. He played quarterback at Valdosta State, helping the Blazers win the 2012 NCAA Division II National Championship. Craig later set records at LaGrange College, becoming a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy.

Craig lives in Valdosta, Ga. with his wife, Lauren, and daughters, Lennon and Georgia.