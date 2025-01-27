Spain Park hosting GEMS Expo

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 180226_Spain_Park_High

Hoover City Schools Girls Engaged in Math and Science (GEMS) Expo returns for its 11th year on Saturday with a new venue and theme: Dream Big. This year’s event will be held at Spain Park High School from 9 a.m. to 2:30 pm.

The HCS GEMS Expo has grown exponentially over years—from just 65 participants in its inaugural year to over 650 girls this year with 79 teams from Hoover City Schools' elementary and middle schools. The event is designed to ignite a love for STEM in young women and open their eyes to future careers they may not have previously considered. This growth underscores the importance of addressing a critical gap: women currently make up only 34% of the workforce in STEM fields.

This year’s keynote speaker is Gitanjali Rao, an 18-year-old inventor, aspiring scientist, author, speaker, and advocate for STEM education worldwide. Currently a student at MIT, Rao will share her inspiring journey to encourage the next generation of girls to pursue their dreams in science, technology, engineering, and math. The keynote will kick off the event at 9 a.m.

The day will be packed with engaging, hands-on activities, experiential learning, and opportunities to meet female role models in a wide range of STEM careers, including cardiology, veterinary medicine, meteorology, engineering, and even space exploration. The Expo aims to inspire girls to dream big and see STEM as a pathway to a bright and promising future.

“We want our students to look back on their time at GEMS as the spark that ignited their passion for STEM,” said Geri Evans, Bluff Park Elementary STEAM teacher.

Signature Homes, US Steel, and The Hoover Foundation are sponsors of the event.