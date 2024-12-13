Spain Park principal speaking at Hoover Small Business Alliance

Spain Park High School Principal Amanda Esslinger will speak at a panel at the Hoover Small Business Alliance on Dec. 18 at 7:30 a.m.
The panel discussion will be at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens for the Hoover Small Alliance Holiday Mingle & Meeting Event!
The event will be feature the panel, a Christmas breakfast, an appearance by Santa Claus and a tour of the Hoover-Randle home, adorned in Christmas decorations.
TOPIC: How can the Hoover School System help Small Business owners?
PANELIST DISCUSSION:
- Dr. Kevin Maddox - Superintendent
- Mrs. Jennifer Hogan - Hoover High Principal
- Dr. Amanda Esslinger - Spain Park Principal
- Dr. Debra Smith - Executive Director RC3
- Moderator: Paul John DeMarco - Former Alabama State Representative
WHEN: Wednesday, December 18, 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM
WHERE: Hoover Randle Home & Gardens 2255 Tyler Road Hoover, AL 35226
Co-Sponsors: Nick Maloof - Total Sales Solutions Steve & Stephanie McClinton
No Cost • No RSVP