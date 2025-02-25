Spain Park students named National Merit finalists

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 180226_Spain_Park_High

Hoover City Schools announced Tuesday that all of its National Merit Semifinalists have advanced to the final round for the Class of 2025, including eight from Spain Park High School.

A total of 21 students in the system advanced to the next round.

The Spain Park students who advanced are Michael Allen, Carmen Britt, Xuyang Chen, Julia Daigle, David Johnson, Tracy Li, Noah Smith and Rebecca Stafford.

The Hoover High School finalists who advanced are: Elijah Boyd, Alexander Cassiday, Henry Chandler, Lily Fu, Krish Gadhia, Akash Gaggar, Mark Houston, Taylor Lynch, Misha Patel, Lauren Rauworth, Tatum Stacey, Daniel Turyk and Isaac Wood

As National Merit Finalists, these students earned some of the highest scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in Alabama. To achieve finalist status, they also demonstrated outstanding academic records throughout high school, received endorsements and recommendations from their high school principal, and earned SAT or ACT scores that confirmed their earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Finalists represent less than 1% of all high school seniors in the country. They will go on to be considered for National Merit Scholarships worth more than $26 million.