Spain Park teacher named teacher of the year for Hoover City Schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Kristin Bundren

Hoover City Schools (HCS) announced the district’s 2025-2026 Teachers of the Year on Dec. 12. Kristin Bundren of Spain Park High School was named Secondary Teacher of the Year. Katherine Collins of Bluff Park Elementary School was named Elementary Teacher of the Year. In a surprise announcement, district leaders visited both schools to personally celebrate these exceptional educators and their contributions to student success.

Bundren teaches ninth grade biology at SPHS and has been a dedicated educator in HCS for 18 years. A National Board Certified Teacher and recipient of the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, Bundren is passionate about making science accessible and engaging for all students. She emphasizes critical thinking, collaboration, and hands-on experimentation in her classroom, encouraging students to approach challenges with curiosity and resilience.

Beyond the classroom, Bundren is committed to supporting the professional growth of her colleagues. She actively mentors new teachers, leads professional development sessions at state and national levels, and fosters a collaborative spirit within her school.

Collins and Bundren will go on to represent HCS in the Alabama Teacher of the Year competition. HCS congratulates them on this well-deserved recognition and wishes them luck as they continue in the statewide competition.