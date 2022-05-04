Chelsea Council approves special election for July 12

In a 4-2 vote, an ordinance to hold a special election regarding a 12.5 mill tax to form a Chelsea city school system was approved during the May 3 Chelsea City Council meeting.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer, Scott Weygand, Chris Grace and Tiffany Bittner voted for the ordinance and Cody Sumners and Casey Morris voted against.

Each council member was given the opportunity to share their thoughts before the votes were taken.

Cody Sumners said he doesn’t agree this option being proposed in the ordinance is the best option for the citizens of the city, “this is especially true due to the fact that there has been a refusal to discuss or consider alternate options to address the immediate needs of the schools. Additionally, now is not the time to raise taxes on our citizens, especially when there is a viable option that does not require putting an undue burden on our friends and families in Chelsea.”

Scott Weygand stated that this is something that has been worked on for a long time and there have been options that have been considered.

“It's time for the people to choose and to vote on whether they want to take on the school system with a 12.5 mil property tax. It's up to the citizens of Chelsea,” he said.

Chris Grace said the ordinance is no light matter and the decision is so important the majority of this council believes it should not make it unilaterally.

“My vote in support of the ordinance is a vote to give our citizens the right to make that decision corporately,” he said. “Based on the facts and positions presented to me, I believe the only action forward is to give the voters this opportunity to decide, and I’m content to accept the outcome of that action and institute the will of people.”

Tiffany Bittner said that hours have been poured into this opportunity for our city and our city’s future and that it was not taken into consideration without much deliberation and counsel.

“It’s never been the goal to separate from Shelby County only to continue the way it’s been,” “The bar we are reaching for includes a better plan for our future and to give us a way to better maintain and improve what we have. We have an opportunity to be better than ever before.”

Casey Morris said he agrees with Councilman Sumners that there has not been due deliberation to this subject by the entire council.

“My encouragement is for us as a council and for our citizens regardless of how the vote turns out, that we show our true colors. While this has been a divisive time amongst our community… that's not who we are and I think we all know that. Regardless of the outcome, knowing I’m against it, if it passes I promise you I will be the biggest supporter of a city school system.”

Mayor Picklesimer reviewed the three options that were initially presented. The first was all inclusive and to include everyone. The second was to include the students from the city of Chelsea and from the city of Westover. The third was just for those in the Chelsea city limits.

“We have compromised, we have listened,” he said. “I wanted a 30 mill proposal to build a new high school and I found out I was one of the few people that wanted that. This council has compromised, we’ve talked and these people sitting at this table with me. Even though we don't all agree on this particular matter, we are still friends and neighbors. I would like to ask the same of you, even if you disagree.”

He added that there have been claims made that he did not give [Superintendent] Dr. Brooks an opportunity to work with me on a district tax for our area. He prepared a statement to be released on the website that he said told the truth. That statement can be read here.

“Two of the three times I've met with him regarding the district sales tax for our area, there have been people sitting at this bench there with me and they know the meetings happened.

I’ve been your mayor for almost five years and I’ve always tried to be honest. Will I always have the answers? No, but I will always tell you the truth. The truth about this matter is I believe it's up to the citizens of Chelsea to make the decision whether we go forward with a school system or not.”

The council also approved:

A proclamation declaring May 2022 as “Mental Health Awareness Month”

Support Chelsea High School in a financial way

Award Nick Grant Funds to Forest Oaks Elementary for $915.91 to purchase reading materials

Authorization for the purchase of a golf cart for maintenance purposes and park it at Chelsea High School for their use

Approval of City of Chelsea Bills to be paid

