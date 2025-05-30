Splash into summer: Explore summertime activities along the U.S. 280 corridor

× Expand Staff photo Kate Fox, 5, runs through a butterfly tunnel of water as she plays at Hoover’s Explore Playground and Splash Pad on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

Now that school is out and kids are home, the day-to-day question remains: “What are we going to do today?”

Luckily, along 280 there are activities and many low-effort ways to beat the summer lull — no registration, no packed schedule and no long drive required. Whether you are looking to cool off, burn energy or simply leave the house, here are some simple ways to make the most of summer right here in town.

MAKE A SPLASH

When the heat settles in for good, nothing saves a summer afternoon faster than water. Whether you're chasing a full pool day or just need 30 minutes of splash time before dinner, these local spots deliver.

Expand Staff photo Tatum Franklin, 2, plays in the water at the Melrose Park Splash Pad in Chelsea on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Melrose Park, located behind the Chelsea Community Center, is the perfect place to cool down when the temperatures get hot.

The splash pad offers inclusive play for all ages and swimming levels. The splash pad is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Swimmers need to purchase wristbands for $2, which allows all day access to the splash pad. For more information, visit cityofchelsea.com or call (205) 677-7040.

The Greystone YMCA branch offers pool access with a membership to the YMCA.

Greystone YMCA is located at 5414 Highway 280, Hoover. For more information about pool hours, visit ymcabham.org or by calling (205) 981-0144.

A short drive from 280 is the City of Pelham’s Splash Pad. Pelham’s splash pad is located in the northern area of the Pelham City Park Complex, just beside the Dog Park. Hours of operation are Monday (closed for weekly maintenance); Tuesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, visit pelhamalabama.gov/splashpad.

The City of Hoover also has a splash pad within driving distance of 280. The Hoover Met’s Splash Pad (1060 RV Trace) is nestled within the Hoover Met Complex. The Splash Pad is connected to a playground, where visitors can enjoy both water fun and a playground area. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit hoovermetcomplex.com/a-walk-through-the-explore-playground-splash-pad.

The Birmingham Zoo Splash Pad is located near the entrance of the Children’s Zoo, across from the Nourish 205 restaurant. For more information about the splash pad, visit birminghamzoo.com.

INDOOR ESCAPES

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Mt. Laurel Public Library

When the sun gets too strong or the rain rolls in, these air-conditioned spots offer cool relief and easy entertainment.

Explore the pages of a book: Hoover, Mt. Laurel, Chelsea and the North Shelby libraries will each offer their own summer reading programs this summer. For each individual list of activities at each library, visit mtlaurellibrary.org; cityofchelsea.com/225/Library-Home; northshelbylibrary.org; and hooverlibrary.org.

Find the point: High Point Climbing and Fitness in Inverness (4766 Highway 280) features 25,000 square feet of indoor rope climbing and bouldering. This is the perfect place to beat the summer heat as it is indoors.

There is also a Kid Zone for young climbers. High Point offers yoga and fitness classes and birthday parties. There are day passes available, but summer camps and memberships are also available. For more information, visit highpointclimbing.com.

LOCAL FLAIR

× Expand Staff photo Harrison, 6, a camper with Grace Kids Camp in Liberty Park, reaches for blueberries at Lyon Farm Blueberries in Shelby County on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Need a place to find fresh produce locally grown? These spots will provide entertainment and fresh goods.

Pick some berries: Lyon Blueberry Farm is located in Wilsonville. The farm is open Wednesday-Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Visitors to the farm are encouraged to bring sturdy shoes and water. If visitors wish to visit on a Monday or Tuesday, call (205) 864-5701.

The address for Lyon Farm is 1700 County Road 56, Wilsonville. The farm has a Facebook page.

Fresh produce: Starting the first Saturday in June through mid-October, the Mt. Laurel Farmers’ Market takes place in the town center. Vendors and local farmers bring merchandise to sell. All items at the market must be homegrown or handmade. For more information, call (205) 408-2717 or visit the Mt Laurel Farmers’ Market group page on Facebook.

Valleydale Market: Valleydale Farmers Market will open Memorial Day weekend beginning at 8 a.m. Organizers of this year’s Farmer’s Market alert visitors that the location of the market is still under construction so visitors are encouraged to be patient as things at the market might shift from week to week. The market is located at 4601 Valleydale Road and is open each Saturday through Labor Day from 8 a.m. until noon. For more information, visit Facebook and Instagram @valleydalefarmersmarket.

ACTIVE PLAY

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kamp Fender Members of the Chelsea Archery Program remove their arrows from targets during a practice at the Chelsea Community Center

If the kids need to move — or you do — 280 has options that go beyond your neighborhood playground.

Arrow practice: Chelsea Archery Park offers beginner and intermediate archery classes for ages 9 and older and is open seven days a week. For more information, visit cityofchelsea.com/356/archery.

There is also a community archery park located at Oak Mountain State Park. The archery park is open year-round during daylight hours for recreational shooting, competitive tournaments and outdoor educational programming. Users ages 16-64 need a valid, heritage, fishing or WMA license to shoot. For more information, visit alapark.com.

Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan

Take a hike: Oak Mountain State Park is home to the perfect place to hike various level trails during the summer. The park is home to mountain biking, horseback riding and hiking — three of the most popular activities at the park. There are more than 100 miles of trails and visitors have plenty of options to choose from including a short loop or an overnight trip.

The Red Trail has been included on the International Mountain Biking Association’s (IMBA) list of epic rides. The park also features a pump track, BMX course, Flipside Watersports cable skiing, inflatable aquapark obstacle

Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan

course, marina rentals, basketball courts, nature programs, Peavine Falls, Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, an 18-hole golf course and driving range, two beaches and swimming areas, three fishing lakes, picnic areas, playground, pickleball court and Alabama Wildlife Center.

For more information, visit alapark.com.

Walk around a pond: Veterans Park in Hoover is a great place to surround yourself with nature while also being in the middle of city life. There is a lake, a pond, two pavilions, a playground and a 5K cross-country trail on the 82-acre park. There are also pickleball courts, an outdoor gym, beach volleyball courts and places to have an outdoor picnic. For more information about the park, visit hooveral.org/677/veterans-park.

Expand Staff photo Greg Hart returns the ball as he and Gail Furtner play a game of Pickleball against Larry Beaury and Tony Pace at the Chelsea Community Center on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Pickleball: A continually growing sport, pickleball courts are in full supply across north Shelby County. There are various courts in neighborhoods, parks and churches and many are open to the public including the courts at Veterans Park in Hoover.

The Chelsea Community Center also has courts. A beginner lesson is required to play leagues and open play. Registration for the lessons can be completed at Chelsea Community Center. For questions, call (205) 677-2052.

JUST BEYOND

If you've tapped out local options, these nearby spots offer quick-hit day trips.

McWane Science Center: Located in the historic heart of downtown Birmingham, McWane Science Center is the perfect place for a rainy day activity or when temperatures are too hot to be outside. There is something for all ages to enjoy with the concept of “sparking wonder and curiosity in the community.” For more information on pricing for the day, parking info and hours, visit mcwane.org.

Birmingham Museum of Art: Just a short drive from 280, this offers a free activity indoors perfect for the whole

Expand Photo courtesy Birmingham Museum of Art Third Space, the first large exhibition of contemporary art from the permanent collection of the Birmingham Museum of Art.

family. The Birmingham Museum of Art has been deemed one of the finest regional museums in the United States, offering a diverse collection. With more than 29,000 paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings and decorative arts dating from ancient to modern times. The museum has a hands-on gallery for kids, but they request that one adult comes for every four kids. There are also scavenger hunts available at both entrances to the museum which allows kids the ability to search through the Museum’s galleries. Snacks and drinks are allowed in the museum’s lobby areas or the sculpture garden, but any food or drink must be sealed and remain in bags while visiting the galleries. Restrooms are located on each floor and strollers are allowed. For more information visit artsbma.org.

Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Birmingham Rotary Trail.

Birmingham Rotary Trail: A perfect spot to stretch your legs, get everyone moving and enjoy the outdoors in downtown Birmingham is the Birmingham Rotary Trail. This is a great place for bikes, scooters, skateboards or walking. The Rotary Trail is the heart of the Jones Valley Trail Corridor within the Red Rock Trail System. Access to the trail stretches from 20th Street to 24th Street. Part of the trail ends near Birmingham’s Railroad Park. For more information, visit birminghamrotary.org.

Peach Park: Peach Park in Clanton is a family-friendly destination for peach ice cream, fried pies, fresh produce and a life-size barn to play inside that is a short drive from the 280 corridor. This is a perfect spot to eat lunch and kids can enjoy the playground area behind the cafeteria-style restaurant. For more information, visit the business Facebook page at Peach Park Clanton.