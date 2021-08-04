Splash pad already seeing high attendance

After the grand opening of the Splash Pad at Melrose Park on July 20, over 3,000 visitors had already entered the gates in the first 11 days. According to Chelsea Community Center Activities Director Jane Ann Mueller, the highest attendance day saw 333 people and the lowest had 109. The average attendance per day is 256.

“I think that's fantastic,” Mueller said. “Those are pretty great numbers. We’ve had to close a few times due to weather, but were able to open back up all but one of those days.”

The cost for an all-day wristband is $2 and pavilions may be reserved in advance. She also added that all fall sports registration information is on the city’s website under park and rec.

During the mayor’s report, Tony Picklesimer recognized Zachary Beneke for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and presented him with a certificate and a pin.

In council business, a renewal contract with HdL auditing services was approved. From Feb. 20 to July 21, the company completed six audits with one still in progress. Mayor Picklesimer said those audits have generated $25,814 in missed revenue.

“We aren't after a penny we are not entitled to, but don't want to miss a penny of revenue that you as citizens are entitled to,” he said. There’s no way a city our size can have its own audit department, so it is a wise use of taxpayer money to have HdL do this.”

A rezoning request submitted by Brett Boudoin for his property at the end of River Birch Circle from A-R to E-1 consisting of +/- 15.5 acres was approved by the council.

Several neighbors signed up to speak during the public hearing and wanted to make sure there would be a 30 foot buffer zone at the property line, erosion issues would be taken care of and also asked about horses and ATVs on the property.

The council also accepted a low bid from Apel Machine & Supply Co. for utility improvement Hwy. 49 water main project, although it was higher than budgeted. This will open up the entire corridor of development and the city will get every penny spent back in water tax. Shelby County is paying their portion and there is $150,000 from the developer of Chelsea Ridge. The city will pay the rest.

“All we needed was an eight inch water line and the county wanted a 12 inch line and they will pay the difference,” Picklesimer said. “Running a 12 inch water line from Shelby County’s main along the gas line up Hwy. 49 past Chelsea Ridge to Covington Place will open up several hundred acres for future development. As a city, we are having to put money out but will get it all back.”

Other items approved by the council include outsourcing of payroll and HR functions to a third party based out of Gardendale and paying the city’s bills.

During the community forum, Emily Sims from the Chelsea Library said they wrapped up the summer reading program with big numbers. The total number of registered participants in the summer reading challenge was 493 across all age groups; total program attendance was 1,524 for programs and the total number library visits in June and July was 5,276.

The Chelsea Historical Society will be observing Constitution week Sept. 17-23 with videos on their YouTube channel. Their quarterly meeting will be Oct. 24 with author Kim Johnson.

Dates to remember

Sept. 15: Deadline for Nick Grant applications

Aug. 17: Council meeting (precouncil at 5 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.)

Aug. 23: Planning commission meeting at 6 p.m.

Sept 6: City Hall closed for Labor Day

Sept. 7: Council meeting (precouncil at 5 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.)

Sept. 21: Council meeting (precouncil at 5 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.)

Oct. 2: Bulk trash pick up day