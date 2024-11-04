Spotlight: Asbury music conservatory provides lessons for all ages

× Expand Photo courtesy of Conservatory of Music at Asbury United Methodist Church. John David Covington, an instructor at the conservatory, instructs student Justin Leavell on piano.

The Conservatory of Music is part of Asbury United Methodist Church, offering private piano, voice and guitar lessons to children, youth and adults in the Shelby County area.

The conservatory has operated for 10 years at the church which is on Cahaba Valley Road near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280.

Led by Director Nancy Beard, the conservatory’s mission is to “offer quality instruction in piano, voice and guitar to the community of North Shelby County.”

Students enrolled in the program have a 30-minute private lesson each week. They operate on a semester basis, with a 15-week semester that begins in August and ends in November and another 15-week semester that begins in January and ends in April. There is a recital at the end of each semester where students are able to perform for their families and friends

The school says it measures success by encouraging students to develop their musical talent.

“We believe that music can provide a hobby for an entire lifetime,” the conservatory said.

There are many opportunities for children, teens and adults to develop a love of and praise God through music, according to the conservatory.

There will be an opportunity to see the students perform on Sunday, Dec. 15, when the choir and orchestra will perform their annual cantata during the church’s Traditional Worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m.

For more information about the conservatory, go to asburybham.org/music or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @asburybham.