Spring craft fair brings local vendors and family fun to Chelsea

× Expand Submitted Chelsea Spring Craft Fair

The Chelsea Community Center will host its annual Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11101 Chelsea Road.

The event will feature a variety of local makers, artists and small businesses offering handmade items, clothing, jewelry, baked goods, art and home décor. Visitors can explore vendor booths while supporting local entrepreneurs.

In addition to shopping, the family-friendly event will include food trucks, sweet treats and activities for guests of all ages.

Admission is free and open to the public.