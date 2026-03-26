Spring egg hunt at The Summit to feature crafts, treats and family activities

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The Summit will host an Easter Egg Hunt on April 4 from 10-11:30 a.m. at The Plaza near Woodhouse Day Spa.

The event will include two egg hunts by age group, with ages 0-4 participating from 10:15-10:30 a.m. and ages 5-8 from 11:15-11:30 a.m. Children will collect five eggs and exchange them at a trade-in tent for a bag of treats.

Additional activities will include themed crafts, face painting and popsicles from Sons Pops, along with goodies from participating retailers and restaurants. Live bunnies will also be available for spring photos from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration is available at thesummitbirmingham.com/event/36799-easter-egg-hunt.