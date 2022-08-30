Asbury UMC to host Community Grief Support Seminar

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amy Gonzalez. Sunny Gilliam

After losing her husband, Mike, Asbury United Methodist Church Member Sunny Gilliam dedicated her life to helping others find purpose and meaning by leading grief support classes.

“Grief can be overwhelming but support groups really do help,” she said. “You don’t think you want to hear stories about other spouses passing. You don’t want to take on anyone else’s grief, but empathy is what helps you heal.”

Sunny Gilliam is a volunteer facilitator trained in bereavement by Homewood-based nonprofit Community Grief Support and will be leading a free, 10-week grief support seminar at Asbury United Methodist Church beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m.

The class will use educational materials prepared by experts in the field of grief and loss. Gilliam's role is to provide hope and encouragement and “companion” participants who are just beginning their grief journeys.

“The hardest part is just showing up,” she says. “But I always tell people: Just go, see it, try it, stay. In the long run it will make a difference in your life. It’s been a blessing in mine.”

On Saturday, November 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Asbury UMC will host a community education program: Hope for the Holidays. A continental breakfast will be served from 9-9:30 a.m.

It is designed to help grief survivors through the holiday season, each gathering includes group interaction and will include holiday survivor tips, a memorial service for loved ones, a Q&A session for participants, and volunteer testimonials.

Community Grief Support Seminar

WHERE: Asbury United Methodist Church

WHEN: Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Hope for the Holidays

WHERE: Asbury United Methodist Church

WHEN: Nov. 12 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.