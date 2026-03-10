St. Patrick’s Day block party planned at The Summit

× Expand Submitted Shamrockin' at the Summit

The Summit will host St. Patrick’s Day celebration Shamrockin’ at The Summit on Tuesday, March 17, from 5-8 p.m. in the North Italia parking lot at 214 Summit Blvd. The free community event will feature live entertainment, themed drinks and family-friendly activities.

The celebration will include Irish dance performances by Westwood Irish at 5:30 p.m., followed by a bagpipes and drums performance at 6 p.m. A DJ will keep the party going beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy a pop-up bar with themed cocktails and green beer, festive photo opportunities, face painting and balloon animals. The drive between Seasons 52 and North Italia will be closed for the block party-style event.

The celebration is free and open to the public.