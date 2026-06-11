Stadium Trace Village developer has new tax incentive proposal for phases 2 and 3

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Stadium Trace Village

The developer of Stadium Trace Village has a new economic incentive proposal for the second and third phases of his development — two years after the former Hoover mayor and City Council were sharply divided over a previous tax incentive deal that failed to come to a vote.

But the details of the new proposal have not yet been made public.

The Hoover City Council on Monday set a public hearing for July 13 to consider the new incentive proposal, and developer William Kadish said he plans to present the details to the council during its June 22 meeting, which also will be public.

That will give the public three weeks to give feedback to city leaders before a vote could occur on July 13, Council President Casey Middlebrooks said.

Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis, who defeated former Mayor Frank Brocato last year, said he and Kadish have talked about some of the things Kadish wants to do in the next phases of Stadium Trace Village, and they include some amenities he believes the community will like.

But Derzis said he would rather let the developer share the details of his proposal.

“I’m sure they’re going to come with a nice presentation. There’s some cool stuff,” Derzis said. “It obviously didn’t go anywhere with the last administration when it came down to it. He certainly deserves his day to come and talk about what his vision is and see what the council thinks about it.”

The first phase of Stadium Trace Village covered 44 acres at the intersection of John Hawkins Parkway and Stadium Trace Parkway and includes an Aldi grocery store, numerous restaurant and smaller retail sites, a UAB medical office building, a dual-brand hotel and space for a small Village Green amphitheater that has yet to be completed.

The Hoover City Council in 2017 approved up to $20 million in sales tax rebates for Kadish’s company, Broad Metro, over a 10-year period for the first phase and in 2021 extended the time period to 15 years to better the developer’s chances of recouping the full $20 million.

Kadish then two to three years ago sought tax incentives as part of a development agreement for an 82-acre phase two that included a 1,000-seat performing arts center, a Golf Suites golf bay entertainment center, a 120,000-square-foot furniture store with dining areas, a 25-bed surgical center, four medical office buildings and 1.5 miles of walking and bicycle trails.

The developer and city officials went through multiple iterations of a proposed incentive agreement. Brocato said discussions began with a $7 million incentive package over 15 years with the city and developer splitting tax revenues equally, but he said it ballooned over time to as high as $60 million.

Records show that the city attorney, with input from the mayor’s staff and council, made a counteroffer to Broad Metro in January 2025 with tax incentives totaling $42.5 million and total incentives for the developer valued at $57 million.

But Brocato, saying the developer was asking for too much, in March presented a proposed $22 million incentive agreement and took a city performing arts center out of the deal, prompting Kadish to claim the mayor double-crossed him.

Tense words were exchanged between Kadish, Brocato and former Council President John Lyda, who called out Kadish for having a felony conviction for grand larceny more than 20 years ago.

Kadish said he made poor decisions involving gambling in 2001 after being prescribed opioids but acknowledged his mistakes, made restitution and was able to get his criminal record sealed because of his character and recovery.

Kadish was never able to strike a deal with the previous City Council for tax incentives for phase two, but he’s back with a new proposal for the new City Council that was elected last year.

Kadish, his father, his company and a political action committee wholly funded by Broad Metro (Accountability and Transparency in Government PAC) have given at least $50,000 in combined campaign contributions to four of the current council members, campaign finance reports show. That includes $20,000 to Robin Schultz, $15,000 to Ashley Lovell, $12,500 to Steve McClinton and $2,500 to Gene Smith, records filed with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office show.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson William Kadish of the Broad Metro development company talks to the Hoover City Council about a proposed tax incentive package for the second phase of Stadium Trace Village on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Kadish, in a statement on the Broad Metro website, said his political contributions are intended to support candidates who stand for openness and responsible governance.

“Recognizing and supporting people who are willing to challenge the status quo and fight for awareness, accountability and transparency is not corruption,” Kadish wrote. “It’s positive and productive civic engagement.”

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission already in September approved preliminary plans for a second phase of Stadium Trace Village that includes 82 acres along Interstate 459.

A centerpiece of the development is an 80,000-square-foot, four-story medical office building to be called the South Haven Surgical Plaza and including an outpatient surgery center on the top floor.

× Expand This is the conceptual development plan for the second phase of Stadium Trace Village along Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway that was presented last year. The plans at that time included an 80,000-square-foot medical office building called the South Haven Surgical Plaza and potentially a 200-room hotel, a golf entertainment business that includes a driving range and par-3 golf hole, retail businesses and housing for people ages 55 and older. But an updated plan is expected to be provided to the Hoover City Council during a public meeting on June 22, 2026.

The Hoover City Council also gave its blessing for the South Haven Surgical Plaza in October.

The property is zoned either for agricultural use or a community business district. While the rest of the uses for the property were still to be determined, potential uses identified last fall included a golf entertainment facility that could include a driving range and par-3 golf hole, a 200-room hotel, retail businesses and housing for people ages 55 and older, said Jim Masingill, a project manager for the Broad Metro development company.

Kadish on Wednesday through a text said his company would present updated plans to the City Council on June 22.

The Hoover Sun, after learning about the new incentive proposal Monday night, on Tuesday requested any written proposals submitted to the city regarding an incentive package but had received no response as of early Thursday morning.