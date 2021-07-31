Starbucks opening new location at Caldwell Mill

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Construction progresses on a new Starbucks on Valleydale Road in front of Walmart Neighborhood Market on July 8.

Starbucks will soon open a location off the U.S. 280 corridor at the intersection of Valleydale Road and Caldwell Mill Road. It will be a freestanding location built in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Located at one of the busiest intersections west of 280, this will fill the need for a coffee shop in the area. Neighborhood Brew was located near the area but closed in November 2019.

Julie Krause, director of portfolio management for Midland Atlantic Properties, which represents the Valleydale Marketplace shopping center, said the spot was identified a number of years ago.

“We have been looking for a use for this outparcel for a while, and we thought Starbucks would be really great in this market,” Krause said.

Krause said her company has worked with a Starbucks at a number of other locations.

“Around 2016-17, we reapproached Starbucks, who had looked at this site in the past and decided to reapproach the issue,” she said. “It took a while, and we had a lot of hurdles to get through.”

Krause said they worked with Shelby County and the town of Indian Springs to make sure they were satisfied and requirements were met.

The location at 2653 Valleydale Road will include a drive-thru. It will be around 2,000 square feet and is scheduled to open in early fall. “It has definitely been a challenge in a lot of ways, but we have been able to get it done,” she said.