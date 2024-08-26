Statewide summit on truancy coming to Grandview Marriott

× Expand Photo courtesy of Neal Wagner. The University of Montevallo is hosing an absenteeism and truancy summit in conjunction with the Alabama State Department of Education on Sept. 4-5 at the Grandview Marriott on U.S. 280.

The Alabama State Department of Education, in partnership with the University of Montevallo, will host an Absenteeism and Truancy Summit on Sept. 4-5 at the Grandview Marriott on U.S. 280 in Birmingham. The two-day event is expected to draw educators, administrators, and experts from across the state.

The event will address the problem of chronic truancy, which has been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit will begin with a keynote address from Hedy Chang on Sept. 4, the founder and executive director of Attendance Works, a national organization dedicated to reducing chronic absence and promoting educational equity.

On Sept. 5, Tricia McKale Skyles, an author and educational consultant with Safe & Civil Schools, will speak on creating positive and supportive school environments that encourage consistent attendance and foster behavioral success.