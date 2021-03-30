Statue to Statue race moves to Oak Mountain

× Expand Photo courtesy of Resolute Running.

The Ellis Porch Statue to Statue 15K, a race that typically starts near the Vulcan statue, is moving to Oak Mountain in its 29th year.

The race will be April 3 with a 7 a.m. start. The course is an out-and-back route. It starts at the South Trail Head, and then runners go downhill along Terrace Drive and turn right at John Findley Drive. At the BMX track, runners turn around and head back to the South Trail Head to finish.

"Due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic, we are unable to host the race in its usual location, so for this year we are moving to Oak Mountain State Park," said the race's website. "The race will still feature a beautiful and challenging 15K route on the roads of the park."

The race costs $40, and the price will increase to $50 after April 1. The race is hosted by the Birmingham Track Club and is part of the BTC Race Series.

Visit runsignup.com/race/al/Birmingham/statuetostatue15k for more information.