Strike up the band: High school band directors share what’s in store for students’ fall shows and beyond

Band students put in hours of practice and hard work on their halftime shows. From summer band, throughout marching season and the rest of the school year, they stay busy practicing their performances.

280 Living spoke with the four band directors in our coverage area and found out a bit about them and what their bands have in store for their fall show and beyond.

CHRIS NEUGENT, BRIARWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

× Expand CHRIS NEUGENT

Chris Neugent is in his first year as director of the Briarwood Christian School marching band and his 21st year in education.

He left Spain Park at the end of last school year after 11 years. He previously taught at Oak Grove and Simmons Middle.

Neugent said it is exciting to work in a place where you are building upon traditions but also establishing new ones.

“Change can be really hard, but it’s also an opportunity for growth and new ideas and new enthusiasm and that’s definitely something we experience here at BCS,” he said.

One of his new traditions is having a band pregame show before the game begins.

Also new this year is assistant band director, Chris Brown, who had previously worked with BCS in an adjunct role.

► The show: The Lions marching band theme for this year is Rise Up, based on Isaiah 40:28-31. It will feature music from “Firebird,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and a vocal accompaniment from freshman color guard member Hannah Jahraus singing “Rise Up” by Audra Day.

► Number of band members: 44

► Drum major: Burton Collis

► Plans after marching season: Transition to concert season starts once and start jazz band.

KEVIN OWNBY/TRAVIS BENDER, OAK MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

× Expand Travis Bender

Bender, the associate director for bands, has been directing the Spirit of Cahaba band for the past 10 years, along with Kevin Owenby, the band director, who has been there 18 years. He is also the fine arts department chair, overseeing all of the fine arts programs at OMHS.

► The show: This year’s theme is The Wild, Wild West and features songs from “The Magnificent Seven,” “Shenandoah,” the theme from “Silverado” and the “William Tell Overture,” along with sub-themes from “Bonanza” and “Rodeo” from Copland.

“We always try to design shows that are going to appeal to crowds at football games,” Bender said. “The number one thing we focus on is that it is recognizable.

► Number of band members: 256

► Drum majors: Aubrey Morrow (head), Esmeralda Soto-Ceballos and Mina Webster (assistants)

► Plans after marching season: Move into a concert band season. They will perform four concerts, along with the percussion ensemble and jazz band. Those dates will be listed on the band’s website.

► A big honor: The wind ensemble was selected to play at the Alabama Music Educators conference Jan. 21 at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex.

CRAIG CAGLE, SPAIN PARK HIGH SCHOOL

× Expand CRAIG CAGLE

Cagle is new to Spain Park this year after directing at Mortimer Jordan High School for the past 15 years. He taught in Texas for five years prior to that.

He said his move to Spain Park was unexpected, as he wasn’t looking to leave his former job, but when it opened up, he applied for it.

“My first day was July 12, and we started band camp. The next week we started two-and-a-half weeks of band camp, then school started,” he said.

► The show: Thanks to planning by last year’s staff members, the “Neverland”-themed show was already done when Cagle arrived.

“It’s a take on the Peter Pan story with music from the movie ‘Hook,’ ‘Lost Boy’ by Ruth B. and ‘One Day I’ll Fly Away.’ It will also include bits from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ and groups on the field will be in costumes of The Lost Boys, pirates, fairies and Captain Hook.

► Number of band members: 170

► Drum majors: Cecelia Pagan, Allison Smith and Paris Wagner

► Plans after marching season: Move into concert band mode, perform at the school’s holiday showcase and do competitions and festivals in the spring.

PERRY LAWLEY, CHELSEA HIGH SCHOOL

× Expand PERRY LAWLEY

Perry Lawley is in his sixth year as band director at Chelsea. In his 18 years in education, he has also directed at Pinson Valley and Montevallo high schools.

► The show: This year’s theme is Take on Me, which is the opening number.

“Everything after that uses material from it,” Lawley said. “Other songs are ‘Feel This Moment’ by Christina Aguilera, ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran and ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd. All the music is linked to the first tune.”

► Number of band members: 167

► Drum majors: Maddie Larkin (head), Trinity Alexander and Sage Hubert (assistants)

► Plans after marching season: A fall concert Oct. 26, followed by a Christmas concert Dec. 9 and a spring concert in May.

“I would like to highlight the outstanding work that Deana Rizzo does each year as the band director at Chelsea Middle School. No high school band can have any success without a solid feeder program,” he said. “I am much indebted to her drive and love for the students. We are proud of the color guard, dance line and majorette squads who all contribute so much energy and visual sparkle to our halftime show.”