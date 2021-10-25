Suicide prevention walk returns to Veterans Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marissa Grayson. Participants hold a sign as they walk in a previous Out of the Darkness Walk. The event is held in honor of those who have lost someone to suicide.

The Out of the Darkness Walk suicide prevention walk is back in person this year after being virtual last year.

The walk, which supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will take place Sunday, Nov. 7, at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road. Registration begins at 1 p.m., and the event will last from 2:30-4 p.m.

The Out of the Darkness Experience is a journey of remembrance, hope and support to unite communities and provide an opportunity to acknowledge the ways lives are affected by suicide and mental illness.

Out of the Darkness Walks will take place in 400 events across all 50 states. The Alabama walk has a goal of raising $120,000.

Out of the Darkness Walk

WHERE: Veterans Park

WHEN: Nov. 7, 2:30-4 p.m.; registration opens at 1 p.m.

COST: Free but donations are encouraged

WEB: afsp.org/birmingham

Marissa Grayson, chair of the Birmingham Out of the Darkness Walk, participated in her first event in 2008, three years after losing her father to suicide. She had struggled to find people who understood her loss, and there she was surrounded by hundreds who understood or respected her grief and that provided comfort and hope.

“Since then, the AFSP community has become a second family to me and an organization whose mission and work is something I am proud to support,” Grayson said.

The walk not only provides support to people who have lost loved ones to suicide, but it also sends messages of hope and reminders to people who may be struggling with lived experience that they matter.

There will be signs along the walk route to help educate people about suicide prevention and activities for people who have lost loved ones or want to share their messages of support.

“We want people to know that help is out there and that it works,” Grayson said.

Registration is free, and the walk is open to the public. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 31. To register or for more information, visit afsp.org/birmingham.