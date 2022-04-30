Summer fun returns with day camps at Hargis Christian Camp

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aaron Knight. Kids enjoy time in the lake at Hargis Christian Camp. Summer camps will run this summer during June and July.

Summer camps are back at Camp Hargis for the first time in three years.

Aaron Knight, who is heading up the revitalization of Hargis Christian Camp, said things would be in place to host kids for this year’s day camps.

“Camps don’t leave a huge footprint since no lodging is needed,” Knight said. “We just needed the auditorium, cafeteria, pavilion and lake areas to be done, and these projects will be completed by the time camp begins.”

Each week from June 6 to July 11, campers will participate in camps that feature entertaining activities with a Christ-centered focus.

The camps will provide socializing and friendship building while eliminating children’s screen time. The camps will also offer exercise, personal growth and development, and time with positive role models.

Located off U.S. 280 in Chelsea, the camps will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each week will feature a different theme, including: Summer Games (Olympic theme); The Greatest Show (circus theme); Superhero (Jesus is our superhero); Color Your World (glow theme) and Water World (splash theme).

Daily activities will include canoeing, swimming, arts and crafts, group chapel time, hiking, group worship, skits, sports and games, and fishing, among other things.

Each week of camp is $195 and will include two snacks per day and a T-shirt. Campers are required to bring their own lunch. Registrants must be rising first graders through rising sixth graders. The registration deadline is May 1.

Aaron said fundraising efforts continue for the camp, and donations are needed for their efforts to replace 300 mattresses. Another project is donor plaques: Anyone donating $1,000 or more will get a name plate in the cafeteria and those funds go toward more work at the camp.

Preferred ages for counselors is 18-19, but those ages 16-17 can sign up to be junior counselors, which are not paid positions but permit free attendance.

For more information or to register for summer camps, visit hargischristiancamp.org.