Summer reading returns to libraries

Shelby County's North Shelby Library is located on Alabama 119 between Hoover and Pelham.

Summer Reading programs at North Shelby Library and Mt Laurel Library will return to an in-person format this summer.

Vanessa Warner, youth services librarian for both libraries, said they are excited to have patrons back in the libraries, and they have planned many fun activities for children, tweens, teens and adults.

This year, North Shelby Library is partnering with the Mary Ellen Estes Senior Community Center at Heardmont Park for a Generation Celebration on Wednesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be an all-ages outdoor event at Heardmont Park with food, face painting, games, moonwalks, crafts and more. North Shelby Library will also be kicking off its Summer Reading at this event.

Just a few days later, Mt Laurel Library will host its Summer Reading kickoff at the library from 2-4 p.m. Monday, June 6, with fun, crafts, snacks and more.

Several favorite performers are returning this summer, such as Animal Tales and Mr. Larry the Magician, along with some new performers including storyteller and origami extraordinaire Yasu Ishida. Other events will include crafts, STEM programs, story times, Family Star Wars Bingo and a teen computer animation workshop.

Summer reading participants will be able to log their reading and activities through the libraries’ new online logging program, READsquared, with programs for all ages. Children participating in the online reading program will log reading and activities to work toward a personal point goal and earn brag tags along the way. All earned points will contribute to a cumulative goal that will allow the libraries to host a Mega Ice Cream Party at each location. Participating teens will work toward a cumulative point goal in order to earn a Sugar Rush Party just for teens, and participating adults will earn chances to win prizes.

The Chelsea Public Library will host its own Summer Reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”

The preschool program is for children through age 5 with a goal of reading a total of 80 books during the summer. Children ages 5-8 who are primarily reading picture books and beginning reader books will have a summer goal of 120 books.

Readers ages 9-12 who are primarily reading chapter books will have a summer goal of 24 books. Teens and adults will have chances to win weekly prizes, and those who read a total of 20 books will be entered for a chance to win a grand prize at the end of the summer.

Tuesday movies will be scheduled at the Chelsea Community Center at 1 p.m. with popcorn provided. The schedule will be:

► June 7: “Encanto”

► June 14: “Clifford”

► June 28: “Luca”

► July 5: “Addams Family 2”

► July 12: “Sing 2”

► July 19: “Moana”

► July 26: “Finding Nemo”

The Dungeons & Dragons club will meet at the library from 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, and 2 p.m. Fridays will feature an Intro to Theater Club with Alie B. Gorrie.

Activities at the Chelsea Community Center will take place 2 p.m. Wednesdays:

► June 1: Summer Kick-Off Party;

► June 8: Animal Tales animal show;

► June 15: Yasu, Origami storyteller;

► June 22: Doc Magic! Performance; and

► June 29: Comedian Gene Cordova

Craft days will take place beginning July 6 with a sea slime craft; a Mason jar aquarium craft on July 13; and a kinetic sand craft on July 20. The last event will be a Harry Potter Birthday Party on July 27. Registration will be required for craft days.

For more information, visit cityofchelsea.com/225/library-home.