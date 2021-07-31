Summer Shindig offers fun times on Old Baker Farm

× Expand Photo courtesy of Old Baker Farm. Admission includes a hayride to the sunflower patch where each person may pick up to five flowers.

The Old Baker Farm will host its annual Summer Shindig this month.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, guests will be welcomed to the farm, located just a few miles from Chelsea, for the event from 5-9 p.m.

For the $10 admission fee per person, visitors can take a hayride to the sunflower patch and pick five per person; take a little red train ride; visit some of the farm animals; enjoy hay activities and other games; shop local vendors; and enjoy food trucks and live music. The event will end with a 15-minute fireworks display.

Several food trucks will offer a variety of food, and 30-40 local artisans will have booths set up with items including candles, handcrafted wooden items, handmade pillows, homemade candy, homemade bread, jewelry, T-shirts and more.

Pam Baker, who owns the farm with her husband Jerry, said there will be people assisting in cutting the sunflowers, which they planted in all colors this year. Guests are welcome to take their own photos in the sunflower field, but professional photographers are required to follow the rules and fees listed on the farm’s website.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available, and the Bakers treat all surfaces with a product that will not allow bacteria or viruses to live over half a second.

Guests can pay admissions by cash or a debit/credit card, which will include a small fee.

For more information on Old Baker Farm, visit oldbakerfarm.com.