Summit to host Galentine's event

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Summit

The Summit will host a Galentine's Day Event on Friday Feb. 10 from 6-8 p.m.

At the event specifically for the ladies, guests will take part in a bouquet flower workshop with Wild Honey Truck Floral, and can get a permanent bracelet from Lexi x Lou jewelry bar, while enjoying a photo booth and refreshments.

The first 50 guests will receive a goodie bag from a variety of retailers from The Summit, including Athleta, Dear Prudence, Swoozies, and more.

The workshop will take place next to Pottery Barn. Tickets are limited and can be purchased here.

--Submitted by The Summit