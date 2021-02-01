Support BHM’s Heroes during the entire month of February for #LoveDoes.

Local nonprofits, businesses, and volunteers will partner together to show support to BHM’s Heroes during the entire month of February for #LoveDoes.

Local non-profits Grace Klein Community and Beacon People are calling on the Birmingham community during February to deliver cards, flowers and goodies to BHM’s Heroes.

The mission of this annual event, #LoveDoes, is to love Birmingham through action and truth. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for a contact-free way to serve or show what #LoveDoes.

#LoveDoes will be delivering to different BHM Heroes each week from Feb. 1-28.

Week 1 - First Responders

Week 2 - School Staff

Week 3 - Civil Servants

Week 4 - Nursing Homes

The annual event is hosted by Grace Klein Community, and this year, the need for encouragement and love is great. Beacon People has partnered with Grace Klein Community to expand the reach and resources to support our BHM Heroes. Several local businesses, artists, and individual volunteers have already committed to helping show BHM what #LoveDoes.

Each week in February, volunteers are needed to make Valentine’s or encouragement cards and drop them off touch-free at the Grace Klein office. Volunteers can make Ziplock bags with pre-packaged snacks (due to COVID, homemade treats cannot be accepted) and drop them off at the GKC office.

There will be a limited number of volunteers in the GKC office to organize and assemble the donations. Volunteer drivers are also needed to pick-up contact free and drop-off curbside to designated locations.

If you don’t have availability, you can ship pre-packaged snacks and GKC can assemble. The GKC Office is 2652 Old Rocky Ridge Road, Birmingham, AL 35216.

“Our goal is a minimum of 16 deliveries each week.” said Jenny Waltman, founder of Grace Klein Community. “We will be blessing community heroes with heart healthy treats, goodies, prayer cards, valentine cards, and encouraging posters the heroes can post in their facilities.”

Anna Nash, founder of Beacon People said she believes that light pierces darkness.

“In these dark times of struggle for our city of Birmingham, we hope this initiative of showing kindness, will make our community a brighter place. Join us in shining the light,” Nash said.

#LoveDoes is an offering of hope and encouragement to our BHM neighbors and heroes that are still serving in the trenches everyday. During February, take this opportunity to tell them thank you, and most importantly, they are loved and valued. Please consider joining by volunteering or demonstrating what #LoveDoes in your own neighborhood.

Sign up at gkcbhm.org or here: http://bit.ly/38VzVgc